Aditi Rao Hydari’s Beautiful Midnight-Blue Ensemble Is What You Should Bookmark For This Navaratri
Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Telugu action-thriller film V was digitally released on Amazon Prime Video on 5 September 2020. To make the promotions of her film successful, the actress left no stone unturned in impressing the audience with her fashionable looks. Well, she is in no mood to take a backseat and she is all out there flaunting her different stunning outfits. Recently, Aditi took to her Instagram feed to share a series of pictures from the latest promotional round. Dressed in a midnight-blue hued crop top and skirt set, the actress looked gorgeous and her outfit seemed ideal for Navaratri 2020. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, Aditi Rao Hydari was decked up in midnight-blue ethnic ensemble, which came from Sonam Luthria's collections. Her ensemble consisted of a half-sleeved classic-collar knotted crop top that featured subtle striped patterns and white buttons with orange tassel-detailing. Styled by Eka Lakhani, she teamed her crop top with a high-waist flared long matching skirt that was accentuated by intricate white prints and red striped border. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of metallic earrings and bangles.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Aditi sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva left her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose and looked pretty.
So, what do you think about this outfit of Aditi Rao Hydari? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Aditi Rao Hydari