Urvashi Rautela Turns ‘Black Rose’ In A Red And Black Saree For Her Upcoming Film’s Poster Look

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela always has some special news for her followers. Especially during these quarantine days, she has been taking internet on fire, sometimes by sharing her quirky airport looks and sometimes with her fashionable looks. Recently, the diva made headlines, but this time for some other reason. She shared the poster look of her upcoming film Black Rose, which will mark her debut in the Telugu film industry. Dressed in a red and black saree, the actress looked like a deep, dark and enticing black rose. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, in the poster look of Black Rose, Urvashi Rautela was seen flaunting her plain red saree in the most stunning way. Her simple red saree featured a thin black border that enhanced the look of the saree. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless V-shaped neckline black net blouse, which was intricately embroidered. The Pagalpanti actress completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with a silver-toned maang tikka, black bangles, and rings.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Urvashi slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. She pulled back her highlighted curly tresses into a ponytail while the side bangs and side curls, framed her face and upped her look.

