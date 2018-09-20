Subscribe to Boldsky
Twinkle Khanna's Nature-Inspired Dress Is A Classic And You Need To Buy It

Twinkle Khanna FICCI FLO

Twinkle Khanna promoted her book, 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving' at the FICCI FLO event. The event was moderated by Barkha Dutt and apart from her book, Twinkle talked about many women issues and their need to be self-reliant. She wore a dress for the occasion and looked amazing.

Twinkle donned a V-neck dress, which was quarter-sleeved and flowy. Her attire of the day was breezy and was enhanced by the comfort quotient. It was a black-coloured dress and featured a flared skirt. It was a sheer number and was enhanced by green-hued nature-inspired prints. Her dress was what we would have loved to wear for a Sunday outing.

Twinkle Khanna fashion

Twinkle teamed her dress with green-hued pencil heels, which went perfectly well with her outfit. Her makeup was light and minimal and marked by a subtle kohl and light pink lip shade. She allowed her side-swept tresses to cascade gently on the shoulder and that rounded off her look.

The actress looked gorgeous at the event. We actually feel like trying out her dress. Don't you think she looked simply stunning? Let us know in the comment section.

Twinkle Khanna style
    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 17:06 [IST]
