Aditi Rao Hydari Is The Epitome Of Elegance And Grace In Her Ivory Dresses In The Latest Photoshoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Aditi Rao Hydari has her own sense of style and fashion and that's what makes her different from others. The actress likes to make fashion statements but with simple outfits. When it comes to picking an outfit, she keeps it simple yet chic and stylish. As The Girl On The Train actress turned cover star for Harper Bazaar India magazine's March issue, she treated us with her two beautiful and elegant looks in ivory dresses. So, let us take a close at her both numbers and decode it for fashion goals.

Aditi Rao Hydari In A Delicate Ivory Dress

Aditi Rao Hydari donned a loose sleeved plunging-neckline ivory dress, which came from Hemant and Nandita's stunning collection. It was intricately embroidered on the bodice and featured see-through fabric below her waist. The actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned necklace from Misho. She let loose her side-parted layered tresses and spruced up her look with filled thick brows, mascara and pale pink lip shade.

Aditi Rao Hydari In A Sheer Ivory Dress

Aditi Rao Hydari sported a full-sleeved classic-collar sheer ivory shirt dress, which came from Payal Pratap's label. Her shirt dress was accentuated by intricate and pretty floral prints and she teamed it with a pair of gold-toned hoops and rings from Misho. The actress let loose her side-parted tresses and wrapped up her look with thick brows, soft kohl, mascara, and pink lip shade.

