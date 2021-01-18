Denim Dress Or Brown Pants Outfit, Which Attire Of Samantha Akkineni Did We Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Samantha Akkineni has been promoting The Family Man these days and giving us fashion goals. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, she flaunted dress and pants outfits. The actress looked stylish and inspired us to up our fashion game, particularly if you are looking forward to attending an event. So, let's decode her outfits and find out in which ensemble of hers did she look smarter?

Samantha Akkineni's Denim Dress

Samantha Akkineni looked amazing in her denim dress, which came from Abhishek Studio. It was a sleeveless dress that was light-blue and had a slit at the back. The dress was accentuated by the distressed hem, which added to the sassy quotient. She paired her bodycon dress with a pair of white pumps from Louboutin. Samantha upped her look with a pair of delicate studs. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle smokey kohl. The highlighted side-swept short tresses completed her look.

Samantha Akkineni's Brown Pants Outfit

Samantha Akkineni also flaunted a Notebook outfit that consisted of a shirt and pants. Her top was partly striped thereby giving a formal effect and was side-knotted. The top was buttoned and she teamed her top with light-brown flared pants. She teamed her outfit with complementing sandals. She spruced up her look with intricately-done gold earrings. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and dark kohl with pink eye shadow. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

So, we loved Samantha Akkineni's denim dress look more. Which outfit of hers did you like more? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram