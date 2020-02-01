Thappad Actress Taapsee Pannu Repeats Her Checkered Skirt And We Are Impressed Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After giving goosebumps with her brilliant performance in four films Saand Ki Aankh, Badla, Mission Mangal, and Game Over in 2019, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is back with her upcoming film,Thappad. Recently, after the trailer launch, the actress kicked off the promotions. At the trailer launch event, she was seen dressed in a blue checkered shirt and skirt. While, for the first promotional round, Taapsee surprisingly repeated the same skirt with an ivory peplum top. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it. She was styled by Devki B.

Taapsee Pannu In Checkered Shirt And Skirt

For the film Thappad trailer launch event, Taapsee Pannu donned a three-fourth-sleeved classic-collar Isaac hand-block printed blue and white checkered shirt. She teamed it with matching skirt that featured thigh-high side slit. This outfit of Taapsee's came from the label Studio Rigu and she paired it with biker shorts. The actress completed her look with blue and transparent heels. She spruced up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Taapsee Pannu pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a half updo. She kept her look jewellery-free.

Taapsee Pannu In Same Checkered Skirt And Peplum Top

At the first promotional round, Taapsee Pannu proved that she believes in sustainability by repeating her outfit. She repeated the same blue-white checkered skirt, which she wore at the trailer launch event and gave it a new look by pairing it with a peplum top. It was a strapless ivory top, that came from the label Sesame. The brown belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The diva completed her look with a pair of nude-hued sandals ad upped her look with white floral earrings. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

We absolutely loved Taapsee Pannu's outfits and her fashion sense. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Devki.B's Instagram