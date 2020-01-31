Taapsee Pannu's Thappad Styling Makes Us Empathise With Her Character Even More! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

After the success of Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee Pannu is back with another film, Thappad. The trailer of the film was praised by twitteratis and netizens, but some trolled it too. However, the major trolls were for Kabir Singh, not Thappad with some even tweeting that makers of Thappad have just made this movie to troll Kabir Singh team. Well, we were impressed by the trailer and our story is not about the movie or trolls but Taapsee Pannu's fashion in her latest issue-based film, Thappad.

The trailer begins with Taapsee Pannu complaining to the lawyer about her husband. She has no extra-marital or any other complaints - her only complaint is a slap (thappad). Yes, the trailer shows that her husband slaps her in the movie in front of the guests. A slap, is often overlooked in the Indian society and so this movie is significant as it highlights the fact that it is not just a slap but an emotional and physical abuse, a form that people exercise to show power. In the movie, Taapsee Pannu is shown as a newly-maried woman, a wife. Her wardrobe is unassuming but somewhere also in tune with modern sensibility. In other words, her fashion is relatable and something that most of the middle-class women could relate and empathise with.

She mostly sports salwar kameezes in the movie, which are dipped in the pastel shades of pink, green, and blue. Her traditional suits in the movie are accentuated by floral accents, something which is usual. Even in the later scenes of the trailer, Taapsee wears a denim jeans with an ordinary yet sophisticated blue kurti. Her wardrobe helps us in understanding her character, which is that of a modern woman but also someone, who sticks to the values and norms.

Hence, she questions her decision as well to complaint because she's been given advice such as, 'women have to tolerate'; a little slap is an expression of love; 'you should give him a chance, imagine how embarrassed he already is.' The point is that her outfits are so like us, which makes the movie even more relevant.

Even the scene, where she is slapped at the party, Taapsee Pannu's maroon sari is not very extraordinary (she looks pretty undoubtedly). The minimal makeup further makes her character so real, as if she resides next door. Her constant accessory in the movie are her earrings and a bindi - something that shows that her characters likes to dress up but keep herself within the conventional norms.

Her fashion is more or less towards the restrained side and that is one reason the trailer makes us have lump in the throat because it tell the story of an ordinary woman taking an extraordinary step. The costume designer of the film is Vishakha Kullarwar.

Photos Credit: T-Series