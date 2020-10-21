Kangana Ranaut’s Designer Yet Sober Salwar Suit For Her Brother’s Haldi Ceremony Is Worth-Stealing Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has always impressed us with her sartorial choices, especially her ethnic numbers. Whether she is stepping out to visit a temple or dressing up for a wedding function, she never fails to make heads turn with her gorgeous looks in her wow-worthy ensembles. From the past two days, the actress has been sharing glimpses from her brother Akshat's pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram feed. Recently, Kangana shared a video from his haldi ceremony that had London Thumakda song playing in the background. For the function, the Queen opted for a sober yet heavy suit, which we absolutely loved. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Kangana Ranaut was decked up in an earthy mauve-hued georgette kurta, which was accentuated by blush-pink and orange-hued patterns and side slits. The neckline, sleeves and border of kurta had intricately-printed golden border. Styled by Ami Patel, the Tejas actress teamed her kurta with heavily embroidered salwar pants and she draped a maroon-hued dupatta around her bodice. Kangana's suit came from Rimple and Harpreet Narula's collections and she completed her look with a pair of golden juttis. The Manikarnika actress accessorised her look with red pearl-detailed gold-toned jhumkis and rings.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Kangana sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, dark-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva tied her mid-parted tresses into a half hairdo and beautifully curled the remaining loose tresses. The red flower accessory upped her look.

We really liked this salwar suit of Kangana Ranaut? What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kangana Ranaut