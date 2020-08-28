Tejas: Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Brave Airforce Pilots In Uniform In Her Film’s Look Poster Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kangana Ranaut has always been in the headlines, be it for controversies or her ethnic looks, or her films. Talking about her films, well, the actress has already announced her upcoming film Thalaivi, long way back, which will be released soon. Recently, Kangana took to her Instagram feed to share the first look of her another film titled Tejas that is all set to take-off this December. Paying an ode to our brave airforce pilots, she rocked the look in their complete uniform. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Kangana Ranaut sported was decked up in airforce pilot's uniform. Her outfit consisted of a half-sleeved classic-collar greenish-grey shirt, which featured a couple of badges. She teamed it with matching loose pants while the broad band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Panga actress completed her look with a pair of black boots and went jewellery-free.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, and nude-pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Manikarnika actress pulled back her curly tresses into a low bun and looked elegant.

Kangana captioned her post as, '#Tejas to take-off this December! ✈️ Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #FridaysWithRSVP.'

So, what do you think about this look of Kangana Ranaut? Let us know that in the comment section. Stay tuned for more fashion updates on Kangana Ranaut.

Pic Credits: Kangana Ranaut