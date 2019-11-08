Tara Sutaria's Latest Traditional Outfit Can Make You Look Distinctive In An Instant Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tara Sutaria's ethnic fashion game is absolutely amazing. The diva looked gorgeous in traditional outfits and recently, she gave us a traditional fashion moment again. So, she wore an all-black ensemble for the promotions of Marjaavan. Her styling and makeup game was strong as well. So, let's decode her attire and look, which we thought was perfect for festive wardrobe.

The Student of the Year 2 actress looked absolutely distinctive in her ensemble that was accentuated by intricate floral accents in golden hue. Her attire was enhanced by fine threadwork with subtle embroidery at the bodice and elaborate work on the border. She draped a complementing dupatta with her attire, which was highlighted by meticulously-done border and light accents on the drape.

Tara Sutaria paired her ensemble with a shiny pair of heels, which went well with her look. She accessorised her look with heavy earrings and a statement ring. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted copper tresses wrapped up her look.

We thought Tara Sutaria looked stunning. What are your thoughts on her attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.