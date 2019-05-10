ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Let This Glam Dress Of Tara Sutaria's Inspire You To Channel Your Inner Diva

    By
    |
    Tara Sutaria Student of the Year 2

    Tara Sutaria switched on her glam quotient for her movie, 'Student of the Year 2' screening. It was a star-studded evening and Tara looked gorgeous as ever. It was a big moment for the actress and we felt, she was dressed to the nine. Perfect for a cocktail evening, her ensemble was certainly one of the best outfits of this week, so far.

    So, Tara wore a sleeveless dress that was bold and edgy. It was detailed with a cinched waist, which enhanced her slender frame and the dress was accentuated by a sharp side slit. The dress was highlighted by metallic sheen and she pulled of this number with a lot of aplomb. Tara paired her dress with nude-hued heels, which contrasted her attire.

    Tara Sutaria Fashion

    For the screening event, she kept her accessories minimal but the makeup was absolutely dewy-toned with a glossy red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her stunning avatar. Tara was a vision. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: tara sutaria celeb spotting
    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue