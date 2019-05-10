Let This Glam Dress Of Tara Sutaria's Inspire You To Channel Your Inner Diva Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tara Sutaria switched on her glam quotient for her movie, 'Student of the Year 2' screening. It was a star-studded evening and Tara looked gorgeous as ever. It was a big moment for the actress and we felt, she was dressed to the nine. Perfect for a cocktail evening, her ensemble was certainly one of the best outfits of this week, so far.

So, Tara wore a sleeveless dress that was bold and edgy. It was detailed with a cinched waist, which enhanced her slender frame and the dress was accentuated by a sharp side slit. The dress was highlighted by metallic sheen and she pulled of this number with a lot of aplomb. Tara paired her dress with nude-hued heels, which contrasted her attire.

For the screening event, she kept her accessories minimal but the makeup was absolutely dewy-toned with a glossy red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her stunning avatar. Tara was a vision. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.