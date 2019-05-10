Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Fahadh Faasil And Parvathy To Team Up Once Again For An Upcoming Movie?
- News How expensive is the 2019 Lok Sabha election? Rs 50,000 crore
- Sports ICC charges ex-Lankan cricketers Nuwan Zoysa, Avishka Gunawardene with match-fixing
- Technology NASA Insight beams back image of clouds on Mars
- Education CGBSE 12th Result 2019 To Be Released Shortly
- Finance US Tariff Increase On Chinese Goods Kick In; China To Retaliate
- Automobiles Mahindra XUV500 W3 Launched In India — New Base Variant To Undercut Tata Harrier’s Pricing
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Let This Glam Dress Of Tara Sutaria's Inspire You To Channel Your Inner Diva
Tara Sutaria switched on her glam quotient for her movie, 'Student of the Year 2' screening. It was a star-studded evening and Tara looked gorgeous as ever. It was a big moment for the actress and we felt, she was dressed to the nine. Perfect for a cocktail evening, her ensemble was certainly one of the best outfits of this week, so far.
So, Tara wore a sleeveless dress that was bold and edgy. It was detailed with a cinched waist, which enhanced her slender frame and the dress was accentuated by a sharp side slit. The dress was highlighted by metallic sheen and she pulled of this number with a lot of aplomb. Tara paired her dress with nude-hued heels, which contrasted her attire.
For the screening event, she kept her accessories minimal but the makeup was absolutely dewy-toned with a glossy red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her stunning avatar. Tara was a vision. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.