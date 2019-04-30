Tara Sutaria And Ananya Panday Surprised Us With Their Fun Outfits At The Airport Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday were spotted at the airport and they totally flaunted fun outfits. Well, their ensembles were not the usual and were a bit towards the sporty and quirky side. We loved their outfits and thought they made for awesome outfits, particularly if you want to catch attention.

Talking about Ananya first, she wore an all black ensemble. She sported an Only crop top and paired it with polka-dotted pyjamas and a jacket. Ananya wore white sports shoes and her makeup was marked by dewy touches. She wore a pink lip shade and smoky kohl, and the sleek tresses completed her look.

Tara, on the other hand, aced a more party and jazzy look. She wore a bright yellow printed crop top and teamed it with a denim skirt that was accentuated by vibrant and glittery patchwork. We really wished we had that skirt. She also wore white sports shoes, and the makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, muted lip shade, and heavy kohl. The long impeccable tresses rounded out her airport avatar.

