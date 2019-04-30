ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Tara Sutaria And Ananya Panday Surprised Us With Their Fun Outfits At The Airport

    By
    |
    Tara and Ananya

    Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday were spotted at the airport and they totally flaunted fun outfits. Well, their ensembles were not the usual and were a bit towards the sporty and quirky side. We loved their outfits and thought they made for awesome outfits, particularly if you want to catch attention.

    Ananya Panday Fashion

    Talking about Ananya first, she wore an all black ensemble. She sported an Only crop top and paired it with polka-dotted pyjamas and a jacket. Ananya wore white sports shoes and her makeup was marked by dewy touches. She wore a pink lip shade and smoky kohl, and the sleek tresses completed her look.

    Tara Sutaria Fashion

    Tara, on the other hand, aced a more party and jazzy look. She wore a bright yellow printed crop top and teamed it with a denim skirt that was accentuated by vibrant and glittery patchwork. We really wished we had that skirt. She also wore white sports shoes, and the makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, muted lip shade, and heavy kohl. The long impeccable tresses rounded out her airport avatar.

    So, whose airport look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 17:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue