Tanhaji Actor, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan Poster Brings Out The Humble Look Of The Versatile Actor

    After the super success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn is back with another film, Maidaan, the posters of which have also been shared by Janhvi Kapoor. The poster takes us back to the golden days of radio - well we could see 'durphy radio' written on the wall in the backdrop. The poster shows an unassuming backdrop and well, Ajay's outfit blends with the background. So, let's talk about his poster look of Maidaan.

    So, Tanhaji actor, Ajay Devgn's outfit in Maidaan poster is about ordinary fashion. The movie is about the golden phase of the Indian football and the poster shows Ajay kicking the football with a quintessential old-fashioned briefcase and umbrella in his hand. His attire is classy and actually shows his verstaility as an actor. After nailing Marathi warrior look with elaborate costumes in Tanhaji, this movie brings alive the humble look with simple shirt and pants.

    His outfit is splashed in the shades of what seems to be grey or green, it's hard to decipher. He completes his look with formal shoes. Even the side-parted hairstyle helps bring out the old-school look. Well, the poster of the movie looks intriguing enough and the movie is based on a true story.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
