Tamannaah Bhatia Wore The Same Outfit That Kriti Kharbanda Wore A Couple Of Months Ago

By
Tamannaah Bhatia and Kriti Kharbanda

Sometimes the leading Bollywood celebrities choose to wear something exactly similar that it makes us wonder that how did they do it. Were their stylists unaware of the fact that some other celebrity has sported the same look or do they not give a big deal about it?

A couple of weeks ago, internet broke and netizens raided their twitter pages when they saw Deepika Padukone wearing the same sari and look that Anushka Sharma sported on her engagement to Virat Kohli. And a couple of weeks later, we have Tamannaah Bhatia wearing exactly the same outfit by the same brand that Kriti Kharbanda wore a few months ago.

Tamannaah Bhatia fashion

It was the same hot pink pantsuit that Tamannaah wore for a store launch. That outfit was by Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. It was an all-pink attire, which featured a crisp jacket, a crop top, and straight-fit pants. The jacket was worth noticing as it was accentuated by floral applique work and embroidery and star-shaped metallic sequins.

Every inch of their attire was the same. The only thing different was the footwear and hairstyle. So, while Kriti colour-coordinated her outfit with shiny pink sandals, Tamannaah wore light golden-hued pencil heels. Both of them kept their look jewellery-free and the makeup was also refreshing and pretty similar.

Kriti Kharbanda Style

But Kriti tied a ponytail and Tamannaah opted to keep her hair loose. They both looked awesome but we want to know from you that whose look you loved more?

    Story first published: Monday, August 13, 2018, 15:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2018
     

