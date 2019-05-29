Of Sporty And Floral, Tamannaah And Shamita Wowed Us With Their Simple Airport Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

We were waiting for some humble airport fashion inspiration and this time, Tamannaah Bhatia and Shamita Shetty inspired us with their outfit choices. While one went for a sporty avatar, the other made a strong case for pretty dresses. They motivated us to step up our airport fashion game, without going too overboard. Let's decode their simple outfits and looks.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia went for a sporty avatar with her tracksuit. She gave us a comfy travel wear idea and beckoned us to make good use of wardrobe basics. While her airport outfit was simple, we thought she notched up her style quotient with those neon green shades, which added a quirky touch. So, the diva wore a white, yellow, and brown sweatshirt and paired it with matching pyjamas. Tamannaah also wore grey sports shoes and accessorised her look with a smart watch. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and the sleek tresses rounded out her airport avatar.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty, on the contrary, inspired us to don a delicate dress and celebrate spring. Sheer and breezy, Shamita's dress was also travel wear-worthy. This dress of hers was fuss-free and half-sleeved and it was adorned with lemon yellow-hued floral accents. The actress paired her cute dress with white sports shoes and accessorised her look with dark shades. Shamita carried a purse with her and the dewy-toned makeup was lit up by a glossy pink lip shade. The long tresses completed her airport look.

So, whose airport outfit and look you loved more and would want to try? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.