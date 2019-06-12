ENGLISH

    Tamannaah's Stripes Or Kiara's Animal Prints: Whose Printed Attire Is More Impressive?

    By
    |
    Tamannaah And Kiara

    Tamannaah Bhatia and Kiara Advani surprised us with their printed jumpsuits. Both were dressed for movie promotions but one clearly wowed us and the other didn't. So, let's find out what jumpsuits they wore, which caught our attention. Also, let's find out, whose ensemble was more impressive.

    Tamannaah Bhatia Fashion
    PC: Ajay Kadam

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia was like a ray of sunshine in her jumpsuit ensemble, which was designed by Mohammed Mazhar. She looked awesome as ever in her yellow and white striped outfit that consisted of an overlapping asymmetrical jacket and cigarette pants. Her attire was enhanced by a crisp silhouette and also came with a flowy cape, which gave Tamannaah's attire a dramatic touch. She paired her ensemble with pointed beige Louboutin pumps. The actress accessorised her look with quirky rings that were designed by the label, Eurumme and came from the Minerali store. The make-up was nude-toned and highlighted by a bronzer effect. It was spruced up by a glossy pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her on-duty avatar.

    Kiara Advani Fashion

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani, who has been promoting, 'Kabir Singh' with Shahid Kapoor, wore an animal-printed jumpsuit. Her attire was enhanced by a bold maroon hue and black animal prints. Kiara's attire was accentuated by a flared silhouette too and it seemed more like a party wear. She also wore an embellished gold metallic belt, which served as a contrasting element. Kiara's make-up was notched up a muted-toned lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The long wavy tresses completed her event avatar.

    So, between the two, we absolutely loved Tamannaah Bhatia's ensemble and look more. Kiara's attire was not quite refreshing. Whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: tamannaah bhatia kiara advani
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 12:46 [IST]
