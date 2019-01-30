ENGLISH

Taapsee Pannu's Latest Pantsuit Look Is Between A Hit And A Miss

By
Taapsee Pannu Fashion

Taapsee Pannu's latest look was somewhere between a hit and miss. The prolific actress was dressed for an event recently and her attire totally caught our attention. It was a bold number, which came from the label, Khanijo. This attire of hers was not quite everybody's cup of tea but Taapsee pulled off her ensemble effortlessly.

The actress wore a pink velvet suit, which featured a sharply collared coat and flared pants. Her pink suit was accentuated by silver accents and she teamed her ensemble with a white crop top, which we thought didn't go well with her suit. She paired her attire with pointed white-hued pumps, which complemented her pantsuit.

Taapsee Pannu Style

Taapsee accessorised her look with dazzling studs, which totally notched up her stylish avatar. Her makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a dramatic red lip shade and well-defined kohl. However, it was this red lip shade of hers that didn't suit her look. This particular addition left us a wee bit disappointed. The wavy ponytail rounded out her look. What do you think about Taapsee Pannu's outfit and the look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    taapsee pannu celeb spotting
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
