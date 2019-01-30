Taapsee Pannu's Latest Pantsuit Look Is Between A Hit And A Miss

Taapsee Pannu's latest look was somewhere between a hit and miss. The prolific actress was dressed for an event recently and her attire totally caught our attention. It was a bold number, which came from the label, Khanijo. This attire of hers was not quite everybody's cup of tea but Taapsee pulled off her ensemble effortlessly.

The actress wore a pink velvet suit, which featured a sharply collared coat and flared pants. Her pink suit was accentuated by silver accents and she teamed her ensemble with a white crop top, which we thought didn't go well with her suit. She paired her attire with pointed white-hued pumps, which complemented her pantsuit.

Taapsee accessorised her look with dazzling studs, which totally notched up her stylish avatar. Her makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a dramatic red lip shade and well-defined kohl. However, it was this red lip shade of hers that didn't suit her look. This particular addition left us a wee bit disappointed. The wavy ponytail rounded out her look. What do you think about Taapsee Pannu's outfit and the look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.