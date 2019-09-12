Taapsee Pannu Shows Us How To Give A Midi Dress A Sari-like Touch; Try It Out This Festive Season

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    Taapsee Pannu recently graced the ramp for a lifestyle brand, Melange in New Delhi. She looked gorgeous in her traditional outfit, which was a cross between modern and past sensibilities. Her ensemble was delightfully patterned and the styling was done to perfection. The Game Over actress looked amazing and gave us a unique festive wear goal. Let's decode her showstopper attire.

    So, Taapsee's attire consisted of a round-necked layered dress, which was actually a western number but yes, her three-quarter-sleeved outfit was accentuated by desi touch. Splashed in a black hue, her ensemble was layered and seemed absolutely comfy. The intricate golden motifs adorned the bodice of her attire and the flared panelled part of her dress was notched up by vibrant golden floral patterns. Taapsee Pannu's attire was further enhanced by a sheer golden layered skirt that featured embellished golden border.

    Well, her dress was in itself looked festive but Taapsee gave it a sari-like effect too. She paired her dress with a belted silk pallu. The pallu was dipped in a light shade of pink and was highlighted by bright yellow meticulously-done patterns. Well, this pallu look was something we could all try out at home for this festive occasion or light-hearted formal events. The Manmarziyaan star teamed her ensemble with black sandals, which went well with her attire.

    As for the accessories, Taapsee kept it light and minimal. However, her chic golden swan-inspired danglers were worth-noticing. Apart from danglers, a pair of jhumkis would have complemented this attire too. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and light eye makeup with pink eye shadow. Taapsee upped her stylish quotient with a curly hairdo, which suited her look.

    With this attire and particularly sari-like drape, Taapsee Pannu made us want to try out something new and we are all game. So, what do you think about Taapsee Pannu's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on Taapsee Pannu's fashion.

    Read more about: taapsee pannu saree
    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
