Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu’s Red Saree Look In The Teaser Matters; Here’s Why! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming movie Haseen Dillruba will be released on Netflix on 2 July, 2021. Directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L. Rai, the teaser look, of the mystery-thriller film left the movie buffs intrigued with stunning frames and a glimpse of the storyline. The movie is centered around love, lust, and obsession, with Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane as the main cast. The story is penned by Kanika Dhillon, who had also beautifully written Taapsee Pannu's character 'Rumi' in Manmarziyaan.

With dusty lanes, congested city, crowded railway station, and rose petals-adorned bed, serving as a backdrop, Haseen Dillruba wins on the cinematographic front judging from the teaser but the fashion in the movie also seems interesting with Taapsee Pannu's vibrant costumes contrasting the usual unassuming background of a small town. The teaser look showed Taapsee in sarees and salwar suits, but it was her red saree look that instantly had our attention. The opening shot of the teaser had Taapsee Pannu de-boarding the train flaunting a red saree and with Vikrant Massey waiting for her.

The red saree seemed symbolic for the very hue represents traits such as 'fiery' and 'passion' - the elements that the teaser brought out. Adding to that, the theatrical red-coloured saree against a muted setting also gave a sense of goosebumps-inspiring drama that the ordinary, sleepy city will wake up to. The red also made us focus only on Taapsee Pannu in the first frame of the teaser with Vikrant Massey seen in a passive light (though of course an equally important character) for he wore dull purple shirt and basic black trousers. The teaser also offered an intimate scene of Taapsee Pannu in her red saree, which further accentuated the significance of the hue.

Speaking about her saree, it was a deep red Georgette saree that she draped and teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse. She carried a blingy purse with her and as for her makeup, it was done beautifully with matte reddish-brown lip shade, contoured rose tint cheekbones, and light kohl with subtle smokey effect. The side-swept wavy highlighted copper tresses completed her Haseen Dillruba look. So, are you excited about the movie as much as we are? Let us know that in the comment section.

*Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within the content are solely the author's and are personal, and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of the filmmaker and people associated in the making of Haseen Dillruba.

Pictures Source: Still shots from Haseen Dillruba Teaser/Netflix India