5 Times Taapsee Pannu Flaunted Her Distinctive Style In Gorgeous Outfits On Red Carpet Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Taapsee Pannu is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood. With her strong roles in films like Thappad, Saand Ki Aankh, Naam Shabana, Mulk, and many more, the actress has secured her place in the film industry. Like her films, Taapsee's sartorial picks are also strong, unique, and interesting. Styled by Devki B, from gowns to dress to saree, the diva has been flaunting her distinctive style on red carpet. So, let us take a close look at her five recent red carpet looks that impressed us the most.

Taapsee Pannu In A One-Shoulder Black Gown At the Zee Cine Awards 2020, Taapsee Pannu graced the red carpet in a one-shoulder black gown by Tanieya Khanuja. Her beautiful gown was accentuated by shimmering floral accents on the bodice and ruffle detailing at the side. The front slit added stylish quotient to her look. The diva completed her look with a pair of transparent heels and accessorised her look with black floral studs and silver-toned ring from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Taapsee pulled back her tresses into a bun and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade. Taapsee Pannu In A Sequin Black Gown For the Mirchi Awards 2020, Taapsee Pannu opted for a full-sleeved plunging-neckline black sequin gown from Zara Umrigar. Her body-hugging gown featured puffed shoulder, golden-hued patterns, criss-cross detailed neckline, and thigh-high side slit. She upped her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings from Aquamarine and red nail paint. Taapsee let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and wrapped up her look with minimal base marked by slight contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint. Taapsee Pannu In A Butterfly Gown At the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards, Taapsee Pannu dazzled in a butterfly gown by Fouad Sarkis. Basically, it was a one-shoulder black bodycon gown, which was accentuated by white-hued prints and a butterfly-shaped patch over her one-shoulder. What added dramatic quotient was her flared multi-hued printed cape that was attached at her back and from the front, it looked like the wings of a butterfly. The actress notched up her look with black tassel earrings and rings from Azottique by Varun Raheja and painted her nails black. Taapsee tied her sleek tresses into a high braided tail and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, dramatic winged eyeliner, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy lip shade. Taapsee Pannu In A Printed Pink Saree For the Vikantan Cine Awards 2020, Taapsee Pannu donned a beautiful hot pink Raw Mango saree and looked elegant. Her saree was accentuated by intricate golden patterns and plain golden border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar plain pink blouse. She completed her look with a pair of heels and upped her look with gold-toned earrings and rings from Jaipur Gems and Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a bun and adorned it with red flower accessory. Tiny pink bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, light-pink eye shadow, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look. Taapsee Pannu In A White Dress For the Star Screen Awards 2019, Taapse Pannu was dressed up in a full-sleeved white shimmering dress, which came from the label Outline. Her mini dress featured one side off-shoulder, asymmetrical hem, and side slit. The diva completed her look with a pair of white Jimmy Choo heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and silver-toned spiral ring from Irasva. Taapsee let loose her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, and red lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Taapsee Pannu? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Devki B