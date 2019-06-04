ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Taapsee Pannu Gave Us A Basic And Comfy Office Wear Idea

    By
    |
    Taapsee Pannu Fashion

    White and blue is a classy and classic combination that we can't overlook at all. The latest celeb to inspire us to wear a white and blue outfit was none other than Taapsee Pannu, who has been promoting her movie, 'Game Over' these days. Taapsee's latest outfit for the promotional rounds was a humble one and we thought her attire made for an excellent office wear too. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    So, Taapsee gave us a minimal and simple look this time. She wore a high-neck white-hued top that was adorned with white floral accents. It was a sheer half-sleeved top, which she paired with a high-waist denim pants. Her pants were dipped in a dark blue shade and colour-blocked her white top. Taapsee looked gorgeous and teamed her ensemble with blue-hued flats, which went well with her look.

    Taapsee Pannu Style

    The 'Badla' actress accessorised her look with delicate blue studs. The makeup was light and natural and enhanced by a minty pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted ponytail rounded out her casual avatar. Taapsee looked impressive in her ensemble. So, what do you think about this look of hers? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More TAAPSEE PANNU News

    Read more about: taapsee pannu celeb style
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue