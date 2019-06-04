Taapsee Pannu Gave Us A Basic And Comfy Office Wear Idea Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

White and blue is a classy and classic combination that we can't overlook at all. The latest celeb to inspire us to wear a white and blue outfit was none other than Taapsee Pannu, who has been promoting her movie, 'Game Over' these days. Taapsee's latest outfit for the promotional rounds was a humble one and we thought her attire made for an excellent office wear too. Let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Taapsee gave us a minimal and simple look this time. She wore a high-neck white-hued top that was adorned with white floral accents. It was a sheer half-sleeved top, which she paired with a high-waist denim pants. Her pants were dipped in a dark blue shade and colour-blocked her white top. Taapsee looked gorgeous and teamed her ensemble with blue-hued flats, which went well with her look.

The 'Badla' actress accessorised her look with delicate blue studs. The makeup was light and natural and enhanced by a minty pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted ponytail rounded out her casual avatar. Taapsee looked impressive in her ensemble. So, what do you think about this look of hers? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.