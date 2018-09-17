Swara Bhasker's Fusion Outfit Combine Eye-Catching Contrasting Details

Swara Bhasker totally radiated confidence as she attended the NDTV Yuva Summit in New Delhi. She wore a fusion ensemble, which we thought was her one of the most evolved outfits in a long time. Her attire featured an interesting interplay of designs and highlighted effective colour-blocking.

This eye-catching attire was designed by Mohammed Mazhar, who was one of the Gen Next Designers at this year's Lakme Fashion Week. Her outfit was partially crafted out from a shiny fabric. The pristine white part of her ensemble was lustrous and full-sleeved. It was V-necked and featured an overlapping detail that took a shape of a crisp coat and partly of a pleated gown. There was also a line inscribed in Urdu on her outfit, which made it even more interesting.

The other noteworthy detail about her outfit was the contrasting red and black asymmetrical skirt. Her ensemble on the whole mixed the structured with the flowy. It was a formal wear but at the same time, her dress seemed like a befitting resort wear. And Swara pulled off this ensemble with a lot of aplomb.

She paired her outfit with oxidised jewellery from Apala by Sumit and her intricate golden sandals came from Aprajita Toor. Her makeup was beautifully done and marked by a pink lip shade and her side-swept hairdo completed her look.

Swara Bhasker looked simply stunning. Don't you all think so too?