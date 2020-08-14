Swara Bhasker’s Yellow Outfit Is Perfect For Dull Monsoons Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

There's nothing more vibrant than a yellow outfit when you are stepping out and posing against a backdrop of green leaves and well-trimmed shrubs. Well, Swara Bhasker certainly showed us that with her stunning yellow outfit, which she wore for the promotions of her upcoming web series, Flesh. Her styling was also done meticulously by Divya Saini. So, let's decode her attire and look.

So, Swara Bhasker wore a yellow co-ord set from the clothing label, Little Things, which is a slow fashion and sustainable label. The actress wore an Edith & Jenine set from the label. Her attire was crafted from Chanderi fabric, which gave her attire a light and glossy texture finish. This ensemble of hers seemed ideal for the humid monsoon season as the outfit looked airy and incorporated a cheerful hue - in dull monsoons, one definitely requires vibrant hues. It also made for a perfect formal and casual wear too. The attire consisted of a top that featured puffed short sleeves and flared high-waist pyjamas.

As for her footwear, Swara wore a pair of Thea mules from the label, Needledust. It was a textured and smart pair of flats with beige and brown hues. The Rasbhari actress spruced up her look with elaborate oxidised earrings from Tribe Amrapali. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-swept short tresses rounded out her avatar. Swara Bhasker's outfit choice was on-point and she looked stunning. What do you think about her outfit and styling? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Swara Bhasker's Instagram