Swara Bhasker’s Lehenga Is An Ethnic Wear You Would Want To Buy For Your Best Friend’s Wedding

    One of the most versatile actresses in the Hindi film industry today, Swara Bhasker has been giving us traditional fashion goals these days. The actress makes us want to wear and flaunt traditional outfits be it even simple suits. She recently wore a lehenga from Raw Mango, which was so exquisite and the brand took to their Instagram feed to share about Swara's lehenga.

    So, according to the label's post, the Rasbhari actress wore a 'Mansoor' red Varanasi silk brocade lehenga, which featured traditional paisley motifs. The motifs were reinterpreted as paisley trees in the shape of beautiful badaams, which followed an ascending pattern. She colour-blocked her red brocade lehenga with a 'Nahar' angoori silk blouse and 'Afzal' organza silk embroidered odhani. The dupatta was embellished on the border.

    Further elaborating on the lehenga, the label stated, "Our engineered panel lehenga's are woven on the loom for the naksha of 1 panel is 45 inches and there is no repeat. Instead, the size of each motif decreases proportionally because the threads are being reduced, akin to the perspective of a dome." As for the jewellery, she accessorised her look with a heavy neckpiece, a complementing maangtikka, and some ethnic rings.

    Her makeup was highlighted by deep maroon lip shade and subtle kohl. The cheekbones were contoured and the impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Swara Bhasker's attire and look? Let us know that in comments.

    Courtesy: Raw Mango's Instagram

