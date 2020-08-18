Swara Bhasker’s Denim Dress And Red Ensemble For Flesh Promotions Will Up Your Party Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker always has a lot of outfit goals for us. From slaying it in a saree to nailing the western look, she has been doing it all and her Instagram feed is a proof of it. She has been posting a lot of pictures in different outfits and giving us major fashion inspiration. Currently, Swara is promoting her upcoming web series titled Flesh, which will be streaming on Eros Now from 21 August 2020. For the recent e-promotions, she picked two absolutely different outfits- one was a western denim dress while the other was an Indo-western red number. So, let us take a look at her both outfits and decode it.

Swara Bhasker In A Denim Dress

Swara Bhasker was decked up in a denim dress, which came from the label MellowDrama. Her dress consisted of a high-low volume sleeved high-neck dark-blue denim crop top that was overlapped with light-blue denim fabric. The fabric featured frayed details and zipper detailing. Styled by Divya Saini, the actress teamed her top with a matching dark and light blue denim pencil skirt. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers from Burberry. Swara accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a ponytail.

Swara Bhasker In A Red Ensemble

Swara Bhasker sported a lovely red ensemble from the label Amrich, which was accentuated by white patterns. Her outfit consisted of a quarter-sleeved round-collar short kurta that featured high-low hemline. Styled by Divya Saini, she paired it with matching flared pants and completed her look with pointed golden footwear from Needledust. The diva upped her look with a pair of metallic quirky earrings and rings from Studio Metallurgy by Advaeita Mathur. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a half hairdo and let remaining ones loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Swara Bhasker? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Swara Bhasker