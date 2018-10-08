ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Monday Blues Are Not Always Gloomy, Proves Sushmita Sen With Her Blue-hued Outfit

By
Sushmita Sen Airport Look

The best airport looks are the ones, which are comfy. And who can inspire us better than Sushmita Sen to go for the basics and still look stunning? Sushmita was clicked at the airport recently and she didn't seem to mind shutterbugs at all. Her look was simple and relatable.

She sported an outfit, which was most ideal for a light winter season. Dipped in a shade of blue, her ensemble was all things cool. Well, Monday blues are not always bad! So, she wore a baggy sweatshirt, which was crafted out of a warm fabric. Her sweatshirt featured a round-neck and was detailed with loose, slightly exaggerated sleeves.

Airport Looks Celebrities

Backed by comfort quotient, Sushmita teamed her top with high-waist classic blue denim jeans that were straight-fit and not distressed. It was a classy pairing and it got a sporty touch with black-hued sneakers, which totally went well with her outfit.

Sushmita wore geometrical shades to spruce up her look. Her makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and the impeccable ponytail completed her look.

Sushmita Sen fashion

Sushmita Sen's airport outfit was outstanding. She looked fabulous and hope we get to see her giving us fashion goals more often.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 17:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue