Monday Blues Are Not Always Gloomy, Proves Sushmita Sen With Her Blue-hued Outfit

The best airport looks are the ones, which are comfy. And who can inspire us better than Sushmita Sen to go for the basics and still look stunning? Sushmita was clicked at the airport recently and she didn't seem to mind shutterbugs at all. Her look was simple and relatable.

She sported an outfit, which was most ideal for a light winter season. Dipped in a shade of blue, her ensemble was all things cool. Well, Monday blues are not always bad! So, she wore a baggy sweatshirt, which was crafted out of a warm fabric. Her sweatshirt featured a round-neck and was detailed with loose, slightly exaggerated sleeves.

Backed by comfort quotient, Sushmita teamed her top with high-waist classic blue denim jeans that were straight-fit and not distressed. It was a classy pairing and it got a sporty touch with black-hued sneakers, which totally went well with her outfit.

Sushmita wore geometrical shades to spruce up her look. Her makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and the impeccable ponytail completed her look.

Sushmita Sen's airport outfit was outstanding. She looked fabulous and hope we get to see her giving us fashion goals more often.