On 4 Years Of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Distinctive Looks From The Film Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Bollywood biographical film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story depicted the life of former Indian national cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film starred late Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni along with Disha Patani as Priyanka Jha (Dhoni's girlfriend), Kiara Advani as Sakshi (Dhoni's wife), and Anupam Kher as Pan Singh Dhoni (Dhoni's father). While Dhoni's struggles and achievements, showcased through this film, inspired a lot of people, let's not forget, it was Sushant, who brilliantly performed, justified his role, and touched the hearts of the people.

Not just his acting was on-point, but it was also his distinctive fashionable looks that were convincing and that's the reason why this role suited him. He really nailed his role and believe it or not, but he was the best choice for this film. From a school student to ticket collector in railways to the Indian cricket team captain, he sported different outfits with different hairstyles and impressed us with his fashion game. As the film clocks its 4 years today, let us take a look at some of his distinctive looks from the film and decode it.

Sushant Singh Rajput In A School Uniform Sushant Singh Rajput looked super cute as a young school student in the uniform. He was seen sporting the same uniform in the song Besabriyaan. His uniform consisted of a half-sleeved classic-collar formal white shirt, which he paired with dark blue-hued pants. He teamed his uniform with a striped tie and a belt and completed his look with a pair of shoes. With short hair, clean shave, and a wrist watch, he spruced up his look. Sushant Singh Rajput In White Shirt- Pants With Black Blazer Sushant Singh Rajput wore this outfit in the film when he was doing job in railways. He sported a full-sleeved classic-collar white formal shirt and teamed it with a red tie and plain white pants. The actor layered his white outfit with a full-sleeved notch-lapel one-buttoned black blazer and completed his look with a pair of black shoes. The silver wrist-watch, side-parted short tresses, and clean shave look, rounded out his avatar. Sushant Singh Rajput In A Red Jacket And Cap In the song Kaun Tujhe, Sushant Singh Rajput was seen decked up in a round-collar grey T-shirt, which he layered with a full-sleeved chain-detailed red jacket. His jacket featured text prints and had an attached cap. He teamed his jacket with denim jeans and upped his look with a silver-toned pendant neckpiece. Sushant elevated his look with a black cap, stubble beard, and shoulder-length highlighted tresses. Sushant Singh Rajput In Indian Cricket Team Jersey In the poster and in many scenes, Sushant Singh Rajput was seen sporting the blue jersey of the Indian cricket team. His outfit consisted of a half-sleeved round-collar blue tee that featured India text print of yellow hue. He teamed his tee with matching bottoms that had orange stripe at the side. The actor completed his look with a pair of black knee-pads and white sport shoes. He further wrapped up his look with blue cricket helmet and white gloves, and posed with a bat. Sushant Singh Rajput In A Grey Sweatshirt And Beanie In the song Jab Tak, Sushant Singh Rajput was seen dressed in a full-sleeved grey-hued sweatshirt, which featured pink-hued zipper chain. He layered it with the same pink plain tee and teamed it with blue denim jeans. The black wrist watch and clean shave, spruced up his look while the grey beanie and black aviators, added stylish quotient to his look.

Pic Credits: T-Series