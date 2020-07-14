Sunny Leone In Blue Shirt-Short And Orange Jumpsuit, Which Beach Outfit Of Hers Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

While we all are stuck at our home, living the boring quarantine life, it's Bollywood actress-model Sunny Leone, who is having a great time with her husband and kids at California. The diva has been sharing pictures on her Instagram feed from her beach life and making all of us jealous. In the pictures, Sunny was seen not just having a fun time with her family but also flaunting her chic beach-perfect outfits. So, let us take a close look at her both the outfits and take some goals from the fashionista.

Sunny Leone In A Blue Shirt And Shorts

Sunny Leone sported a sleeveless light blue shirt, which featured knotted detailing at the hem. The Ragini MMS 2 actress teamed her shirt with darker shade hot pants and flaunted. She accessorised her look with a red and blue wrist band and wrapped up her look with minimal makeup marked by pink lip shade. The midnight blue-hued cap and black sunglasses added stylish quotient to her look. Sunny let loose her shoulder-length curly tresses.

Sunny Leone In An Orange Jumpsuit

Sunny Leone donned a full-sleeved knee-length buttoned-down orange jumpsuit and looked pretty. The cinched waist added structure to her attire and she notched up her look with a wrist band. The cream-hued hat and stylish reflectors added cool quotient to her look. The Raees actress spruced up her look with filled brows and matte pink lip shade and let loose her shoulder-length tresses.

Sunny Leone's beach outfits gave us major fashion goals. Which outfit of hers would you want to steal? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sunny Leone