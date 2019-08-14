Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Keeps It Stylish With A Long Asymmetrical Dress At The Airport Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was spotted today at the airport with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and the fashionista left us surprised once again. She wore a dress and looked extremely stylish. Well, you can expect Sonam Kapoor to always leave us speechless. Let's decode her attire and airport look of the day.

So, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a dress that was black-hued and long. It was a flowy summery dress with asymmetrical hem and Sonam pulled it off confidently. The dress was accentuated by white polka dots and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja teamed it with a black shrug to keep herself warm. She also wore sports shoes to notch up her comfort quotient.

Sonam carried a small purse with her in a cross-bodied style and wore black square shades. Her makeup was enhanced by a light pink lip shade and the side-parted sleek tresses completed her look. The diva carried a signature Louis Vuitton suitcase with her. Anand Ahuja kept it simple with a white tee, black trousers, sports cap, and a pair of sports shoes. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will also be supporting a human rights organization to combat human trafficking. But for now, how did you find their airport look? Let us know that in the comment section.