Manushi To Sunny In Their Utmost Stylish Avatars: The Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018 Launch

Manushi Chillar Looking Prettier Than Ever

Manushi debuted for Dabboo's annual calendar this year and she totally rocked it. At the launch event, her presence was totally dazzling as she donned a stylish avatar including a maroon sequin mini dress with metallic heels.

Sunny Leone Killing The Casuals With Sass

Sunny Leone attended the launch in a simple yet stylish avatar. She was posing with Dabboo's elder daughter. Sunny wore a casual combination of a white tee and ripped jeans. She carried a white chain-strapped sling bag and matched the look with metallic heels and huge dangling earrings.

Surveen Chawla At Her Sexiest Level

Surveen was another sultry diva present at the event and she stunned us with her floral wrap dress which had a deep plunging neckline and a sexy front slit. The pastel shaded dress was quite cool and Surveen matched it perfectly with swirl-strapped heels. The plum lip shade was also just right in place.

Rekha Being The Vintage Beauty

Rekha happens to be the most stylish actress of the 70s and she still manages to look equally beautiful. At the event, she was wearing a satin beige shawl over a silk sari of the same colour. The outfit was very elegant and she matched it with a pair of vintage but sassy shades.

Abhishek Bachchan With Dabboo Ratnani's Kids

Abhishek Bachchan was at the event, posing with Dabboo's kids and wearing a cool white jacket with jeans. He has always loved combining formals with casuals and never failed us when it came to style. He always prefers keeping the look simple and safe.

Karan Singh Grover With Myrah

Karan posed with Dabboo's elder daughter, Myrah, looking like a dapper in an informal partywear suit including a white jacket, black tee and white trousers. He wore the set with black slip-on boots. Myrah, being the pretty princess wore a classy black tulle and sequin dress.

Neil Nitin Mukesh In A Stylish Style Book

Neil was wearing a sexy leather jacket over a striped party shirt, skin-fit black trousers, a skinny tie and black boots. The look was totally compatible as a partywear which he carried with utmost dapper attitude.

Dabboo With Manushi

Dabboo Ratnani posed with his debut calendar model of the year, Miss World Manushi Chillar, both looking quite sassy. Dabboo's OOTD was quite bright and vibrant. He was wearing a yellow sleeveless coat over a black half-sleeve tee with black trousers and embellished boots.

Dabboo's Family With Abhishek

Abhishek, in his stylish swag posed with Dabboo Ratnani, his wife Manisha D Ratnani and their kids, Myrah, Kiara and Shivaan. The kids trio looked quite stylish of the lot while all of them posed with the poster labelled 'DR Calender Launch'. Manisha's frill dress and matching accessories also caught our attention.

The Launch

Abhishek represented his Dad, actor Amitabh Bachchan for inaugurating the event along with actor Anupam Chopra and a few other celebrities. All of them posed together in amazing style books. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about his absence at the event and publicly apologized to Dabboo for being absent due to health issues.

Dabboo With Stunners From Different Times

Dabboo Ratnani posed with the two beauties, Rekha and Manushi, while the three looked extremely gorgeous. Both the ladies posed in their coolest stances, complementing their stunning outfits and dashing attitudes.

Selfie Time

Dabboo's family took selfies with Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber. Daniel was also one of the most stylish at the event, wearing a casual party shirt with black trousers.

The Photo Surfing

Sunny Leone was seen photo surfing as the final shoot pictures were displayed at the exhibition. Apart from Sunny, other celebrities too were going around the gallery to witness the amazing shoot output.