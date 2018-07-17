Sophie Choudry's Modern Lehenga Is Perfect For Brides Who Want To Look Really Different

She aptly captioned her pic as, 'I've never seen elegance go out of style", and well, she is absolutely right. She is none other than the smokin' hot Sophie Choudry, who looked so elegant in her latest photoshoot. The singer, actress, and a VJ, Sophie wore a traditional lehenga for the shoot and seriously looked out of this world.

Her attire was so magnificent and she certainly gave new-age brides something to look forward to. Her ethnic outfit was very modern and left us all awestruck. It was a fabulous wear and a sure-shot attention-grabber. Beautifully embellished, her icy lehenga looked every inch dreamy and surreal. It came from the label Om by Bharti & Aashna.

Her traditional wear was sleeveless and noodle-strapped with an asymmetrical boat neckline. The neckline was also a tad bit overlapped. Her attire was a lot sheer and accentuated by floral applique work, fringed tassels, and intricate shimmery work. While, the bodice of her lehenga was busty and structured, her skirt was flared yet symmetrical.

Her skirt also matched with the blouse in terms of embroidery and looked pure wow. Her light dupatta most definitely added to her outfit and was meticulously finished with mukaish work. Her stunning and contemporary jewellery came from Vaidaan Jewellery.

Sophie's makeup was enhanced by pink highlighted cheeks and complementing lip shade, and she also made her look dramatic with bold winged eye makeup. Her wavy copper tresses made her look notches sexier.

Posed against a theatrical red background, Sophie was a vision to behold in her breathtaking lehenga. She gave us traditional #ootd of the day. Are you as impressed with her as much as we are?