Sophie Choudry Is The Style Inspiration You Didn't Know You Needed

Singer, actor, and MTV VJ, Sophie Choudry, is definitely a sizzling curvaceous diva, who has inspired us over the years with her feminine-meets-urban avatar. The lady's fashion sense is as refined as her opinions.

Sophie, recently, took to Instagram and gave a dose of #midweekmotivation to not just curvy women but the girls in general, who have been the victims of body shaming. In her post, she wrote "When life give you curves....flaunt em". She further added that she didn't know how to handle the fact that her body type was different, when she moved from London to Mumbai. The singer revealed that she was made to feel voluptuous and that she is not skinny like the others.

Sophie ended her post saying that whatever shape or size you are, you can be fit. The actress also shared a befitting picture. Her pose was slightly twerked, but she managed to look classy. She sported a red body-hugging dress that was highlighted by seductive criss-cross cut outs. And well, for Sophie, it is a cakewalk to pull off bold and daring attires.

She kept her makeup subtle, yet glowy. She wore a natural lip shade and defined her cheekbones with a complementing blush shade.

Sophie was attractive as hell and we are so blown away by her. We loved that she chose to lift an issue that so affects women and even men. Next time you are looking at yourself in the mirror, please don't crib but tell yourself you are a divine creation.

Thanks, Sophie Choudry for the wonderful post and you rock woman!