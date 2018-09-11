Sonam Kapoor's Pristine White Dress Inspires Modern Romance

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja has mastered the art of giving surprises. She is like a whiff of fresh air and her outfits can range from vintage to something totally quirky and futuristic. Even, when she wears something classic, it looks unique. For instance, this Emilia Wickstead dress of hers was rather humble and gave us a feeling of having seen this kind of a silhouette before, but despite that at the back of mind, it looked like a refreshing piece.

It was a rather summery dress, which boasted fine fabric and master tailoring. The actress looked cute in this dress, which was enhanced by a pristine white hue. Posing effortlessly against the lush green backdrop, Sonam inspired modern romance with this dress. Her attire featured noodle-straps and a structured bodice, which was contrasted by wrinkled full sleeves.

Sonam's attire was A-lined and was accentuated by pleats and symmetrical hemline. Her attire flaunted sheer fabric and she colour-blocked her white attire with a black purse. Sonam spruced up her look with gold hoop earrings from Jet Gems and her stunning ring came from Minawala. Her black pumps were from Manolo Blahnik.

Sonam made a thick wavy ponytail, which notched up her look. Her makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade.

So, how did you find Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja's look of the day? Tell us in the comment section.