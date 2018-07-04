Subscribe to Boldsky
Sonam Kapoor's Traditional Look Made Our Day More Cheerful

By
Sonam Kapoor fashion

Sonam Kapoor stepped out in the rain looking gorgeous and we couldn't help but staring at her. Yes, she proved us wrong, the diva too can be a fashion icon. This was one of the most fun pics of Sonam and she inspired us to wear something ethnic and yellow.

Dressed in a Gaurang Shah attire, her anarkali looked monsoon-perfect and she looked like a vision come true in it. Her round-neck anarkali beautifully contrasted the idyllic background and she seemed to be having a good laugh about something. Sonam's traditional attire featured a crisp full-sleeved bodice and a flared skirt.

Sonam Kapoor traditional looks

Her outfit was accentuated by beautifully done floral patterns. Sonam's attire had a metallic touch and had a darker golden border. She paired her long kurti with a beautiful pyjami and draped a yellow and red dupatta on one shoulder that went perfectly well with the attire.

Sonam also wore embellished jootis and enhanced her dreamy avatar with stunning gold danglers. Her makeup was light and fresh and complemented her traditional look.

Well, we are much wowed Sonam and you clearly impressed us this mid-week and lifted us from our Wednesday blues.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood sonam kapoor
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 17:04 [IST]
