Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Paired Her Jumpsuit With Coat And Gave Us A Refreshing Fashion Idea

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja seemed to be in a cheerful mood as she was papped at the airport. As always, the actress was dressed her fashionably best. Her look was interesting and the attire was a cross between spring and winter outfit. It featured the patterns of the summer season and the warmth of the winters.

Sonam wore a white-hued jumpsuit that was adorned with purple-coloured floral patterns. Her attire was flowy, lightweight, and seemed like perfect travel wear. She teamed it with a crisp jacket that was full-sleeved and enhanced her slender frame. The black-hued belt added a structure to her ensemble. Well, with this attire of hers, Sonam gave us a refreshing fashion idea. She showed us that jumpsuit can be indeed teamed with jackets.

The 'Padman' actress also paired her attire with pointed black heels, which went well with her outfit. Sonam accessorised her ensemble with a metallic necklace and she carried a boxy black bag with her. The diva also wore dark shades and chic earrings. Her makeup was natural and highlighted by a light pink lip shade. The curly tresses rounded out her airport avatar. So, what do you think about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's airport look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.