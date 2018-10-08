Quirky Look Or Formal Avatar : Which Attire Of Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja's Did You Like More?

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja never fails to amaze us with her outfit choices. She is always dressed to T and is equally unapologetic about her dress sense. Ever since her debut movie years ago, she has become one of the major fashion influencers of the country. So recently, she donned two breathtaking numbers, which won the fashion enthusiasts. She gave us one airport fashion goal, and the other number was a floral delight, which she wore for Vogue We The Women event in Bengaluru.

Coming to her airport look first, Sonam wore a quirky sky-blue hued number that was every bit eye-catching. She wore a top that was long-sleeved and marked by ruffled cuts. It was an asymmetrical top that we thought was comfy and looked absolutely quirky. Well, Sonam is known for her individualistic fashion sense. We were also intrigued by the beige-hued scarf-like cloth that she paired with her top.

The actress allowed her top to shine by pairing it with humble black-hued stockings, which complemented her top. She paired it with black-coloured pencil heels and accessorised her look with equally quirky shades. She also carried a side bag with her. Her makeup was light and she left her wavy tresses loose.

For the event, she wore a rather classy number that talked about vintage fashion. It was a beautiful structural dress, which came from Escada. Her dress was highlighted by mood-lifting pink-hued flowers, which were accompanied by green leaves. She paired her matching top with the skirt and added a structure to the dress with the help of a black-hued belt. Sonam also wore a matching full-sleeved crisp jacket to give a formal touch to her look.

She wore black-hued pencil heels. Her makeup was light and notched up by pink lip shade. Sonam's side-swept tresses rounded off her look.

So, which look of Sonam Kapoor's did you love more? Let us know in the comment section.