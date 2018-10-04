Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja's Breezy Attire Is What You Should Wear For Sunday Outings

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja always inspires us fashionably. Recently, she stepped out and impressed us with her fashion statement. It was an attractive attire and Sonam pulled it off like a piece of cake. Her full-sleeved outfit was splashed in contrasting shades of pink and we totally loved the colour.

Accentuated by metallic touch, her kurta was enhanced by a flowy silhouette. It was an asymmetrical attire, which was breezy and had a soothing touch. It was an outfit, perfect for a hot summer day. This attire of hers featured sheer and bell sleeves. It also had a bateau neckline and a structured bodice.

Sonam teamed her outfit with cream-coloured pyjamis, which we thought went really well with her attire. The actress contrasted her ensemble with brown-hued loafers and that we thought was an unusual choice.

Sonam accessorised her look with gigantic frames. Her look seemed makeup free and she notched up her casual avatar with the latest wavy hairdo of hers.

Sonam looked fabulous as ever. What do you think about her look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.