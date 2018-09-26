Sonam Kapoor's Latest Airport Look Is About Giving Bossy Attire A Bollywood Touch

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja's airport looks are mostly experimental and fuss-free. The actress was recently spotted at the airport and her avatar was about giving bossy attire a Bollywood touch. She was at her quirkiest best and we couldn't stop looking at her eye-catching number.

The fashion queen donned a bold number and walked ever so confidently. Yes, she is truly unapologetic about her style and that is what we love about her. She added a glam quotient to the airport look with a black-hued Rheson sweatshirt. Her tee featured the Nagina graphic print in myriad hues of blue and pink.

However, the brand gave the classic Nagina a modern twist. The Nagina on the tee was a T-shirt wearing shape-shifting snake girl with a blow dryer by her side. It was a kickass number and Sonam made her look notches attractive with a maroon-hued suit.

Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved blazer, which was a tad bit baggy and was updated with black buttons. Her complementing pants were also slightly flared and matched with the hue of her coat. She paired her look with black and white sports shoes. She carried a voluminous side bag with her and her dark shades spruced up her look.

Sonam accessorised her look with golden studs. Her makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade and her impeccable ponytail completed her awesome look.

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja convinced us to ace a quirky look. We absolutely loved her airport style. How about you? Let us know in the comment section.