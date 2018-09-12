Sonam Kapoor's Breezy Attire Is Perfect For Ladies Who Want To Keep It Cool This Ganesh Chaturthi

This Ganesh Chaturthi, not everybody wants to go resplendent, some want to keep it simple. We are sure there are many ladies out there, who want to dress down a bit and look cooler. Well, if you are looking for an inspiration, take some from Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja. The fashion icon's latest attire is perfect for ladies, who don't want to wear a heavy and elaborate number.

Sonam's ensemble of the day came from Saaksha & Kinni. She wore a slight bateau neckline long kurta, which was half-sleeved and flared. It was a breezy dress and was also very soothing to look at. What made it a vibrant festive wear also was not just the hue, but also the intricate prints. The patterns on her kurta seemed to have been inspired by the design sensibility of rural India. While her attire was absolutely contemporary, it did have a strong desi touch - an Indian essence to it.

Sonam paired her flowy kurta with pink-hued palazzo pants, which not only went well with her kurta but also notched up her look. Her complementing juttis came from Fizzy Goblet. Sonam's mirror earrings were from the Lahori collection of Inaayat jewels.

She looked gorgeous and proved to us that festive looks are not all about wearing embellished and shiny. Sometimes, you can just go for something casual and make it look like a statement piece too.