Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Her Bejewelled Look And Traditional Attire As She Graces The Ramp

After a long time, we saw Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja gracing the ramp as a showstopper for Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers. The actress looked resplendent in her traditional attire and this time she was cheered by her husband, Anand Ahuja. The actress wore a purple-hued lehenga and gave us a traditional ootd (outstanding outfit of the day).

Her ensemble featured a tight-fitted bodice with quarter sleeves. While the blouse was dipped in a dark purple shade, her sleeves were accentuated by silver and purple patterns. Sonam's skirt was flared and pleated and perfectly matched with her blouse.

The skirt also came alive with beautiful and intricate floral patterns. The meticulous prints were a celebration of traditional Indian craftsmanship. Her symmetrical border was enhanced by sleek and crisp patterns. Sonam also draped a complementing dupatta on her one side of the shoulder. She notched up her look with an elaborate gold choker necklace, a statement maang-tikka, heavy earrings, and absolutely delightful haathphool and kadas.

Her makeup was light and marked by subtle pink lip shade and eye makeup. She wore an impeccable bun to round off her look. Sonam's husband, Anand, on the other hand, wore a pristine white shirt and paired it with black formal pants and shoes.

