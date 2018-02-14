Simple Yet Fantastic; Sonam Kapoor's Nerdy Look Decoded From PadMan

Sonam Kapoor wore some of the prettiest traditional avatars in PadMan and while Akshay was ruling the screen with his talent, we also did notice Bollywood's top-most fashionista, Sonam Kapoor, rocking her simple yet fascinating style books.

For one of the looks, she wore a classy yet simple plain beige long kurta from Anavila with a matching red churidar and a floral printed shawl, taken as a one-shoulder dupatta. She matched the outfit with black sandals, tan leather sling bag and nerd glasses.

The actress completed the look with a messy ponytail and nude makeup.

If you liked this look, stay tuned to get more looks of Sonam from the movie.