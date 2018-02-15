Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Sonam Kapoor Turned 'Way-Too-Simple' And 'Yet-So-Classy' For PadMan

Posted By:
sonam kapoor look in padman

Sonam Kapoor has always impressed us with her amazing capability of carrying every kind of style book without a single flaw. She manages to be a style rockstar both on and off the screen.

Lately, her movie PadMan hit the theatres and, like everyone, we too went crazy over the movie. What we personally loved was the simple yet classy style book of Sonam Kapoor in the movie.

In this look from the movie, Sonam was seen wearing a short light-blue khadi kurti from Anavila with a pair of dark-blue jeans. Along with the pair, she was wearing a floral printed scarf and dainty tiny jhumkas. She matched the look with tan slip-on sandals.

We surely liked the 'way-too-simple' look of Sonam. What about you?

sonam kapoor look in padman
sonam kapoor look in padman
Read more about: sonam kapoor, fashion, bollywood
Story first published: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 14:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 15, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky