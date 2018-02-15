Sonam Kapoor Turned 'Way-Too-Simple' And 'Yet-So-Classy' For PadMan

Sonam Kapoor has always impressed us with her amazing capability of carrying every kind of style book without a single flaw. She manages to be a style rockstar both on and off the screen.

Lately, her movie PadMan hit the theatres and, like everyone, we too went crazy over the movie. What we personally loved was the simple yet classy style book of Sonam Kapoor in the movie.

In this look from the movie, Sonam was seen wearing a short light-blue khadi kurti from Anavila with a pair of dark-blue jeans. Along with the pair, she was wearing a floral printed scarf and dainty tiny jhumkas. She matched the look with tan slip-on sandals.

We surely liked the 'way-too-simple' look of Sonam. What about you?