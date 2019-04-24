Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Classy Airport Outfit Is Unique And Has A Bit Of An Old-fashioned Touch Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is unstoppable when it comes to fashion. Her airport looks are totally winning us and she has been inspiring us stylishly. Recently, she stepped out in a yellow floral dress that wowed us and today, she went for an androgynous look. Her look had an old-school touch and it was classy. Let's decode her ensemble and airport look.

Sonam wore a white polo-neck top and she paired it with a sharply tailored and full-sleeved double-breasted coat that was grey in colour and striped. She also upped her style quotient by teaming it with a stylish belt that added a structure and accentuated her slender frame. Sonam also paired her ensemble with black pants and shiny black formal shoes.

She carried a brown-hued side bag with her and accessorised her look with red-hued frames. The makeup was accentuated by a minty pink lip shade. The side-swept ponytail rounded out her airport avatar. Sonam looked awesome as ever. What do you think about her airport look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.