Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Inspires Us To Step Up Our Airport Fashion Game With Her Latest Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has oodles of airport fashion goals for us and her latest look was something that we could easily ace. The actress channelled the boss lady vibes and wore a spring-worthy dress. Her look was impeccable and she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Take a look at her airport style.

Sonam wore a vibrant yellow midi dress, which was flowy and we wished we had it too. The dress was round-necked with sheer sleeves and cinched waist, which enhanced her slender frame. The remaining portion was flared and her dress seemed to be crafted out of a lightweight fabric. Well, Sonam's dress certainly seemed like a perfect wear for a tropical vacay. The dress was also subtly adorned with floral accents.

She teamed her dress with pointed yellow ballerinas, which matched with her ensemble. She carried a textured brown purse with her and the makeup was highlighted by a bold maroon lip shade and contoured cheekbones. She accessorised her look with dark shades and the sleek long tresses completed her look. Sonam looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.