Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Aces The Casual All-black Airport Look

By
Sonam Kapoor Ahujas Airport Look

It seems black has become one of the favourite colours of the celebs, particularly when it comes to airport looks. First, it was Deepika Padukone, who was seen in an all-black airport ensemble on a number of occasions and now it was Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was spotted in an all-black outfit. Sonam's attire was casual and backed by comfort quotient.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Fashion

The actress, who is busy with her upcoming movie, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' wore a hoodie and pyjamas. Her full-sleeved hoodie had the words, 'Bollywood Princess' written on it. Well, we loved her sweatshirt, which she teamed with matching tights and black boots. Sonam's attire was all things cool and sassy. She carried a beige-hued side bag with her and accessorised her look with round-shaped dark frames.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Style

Sonam's makeup was nude-toned with a muted pink lip shade and the wavy tresses notched up her casual look. We thought Sonam took an understated turn with this look and pulled off her ensemble with a lot of aplomb. So, what do you think about Sonam's airport look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Thursday, January 24, 2019, 16:27 [IST]
