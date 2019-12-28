Best Of Sonam Kapoor's Fashion: The Diva's Extraordinary Outfits In 2019 Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

There is no diva in the Bollywood industry, who experiments quite like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja when it comes to fashion . If you are in search of some extraordinary outfit, which can make you stand out in the crowd, you can blindly count on the fashionista's sartorial choices. Be it ethnic or western outfit, the diva's outfits always have that wow factor and of course the styling credit goes to none other than her own sister Rhea Kapoor.

As 2019 comes to an end, let us do a flashback on Sonam Kapoor's extraordinary outfits that left us stunned.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Black Sheer Dress For ‘The Gyaan Project' event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a gothic-inspired black frock style dress by Ashi Studio. Her dress was accentuated by sheer high-neck and net bodice with intricate motifs. The skirt of her dress featured glittery accents and embroidered work. She completed her look with black stockings and pointed matching heels. The actress accessorised her look with diamond studs and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, smokey eyes, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Sonam tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat side bun. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In An Ivory Sari With Modern Twist For the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week 2019 Grand Finale event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sported a plain ivory sari by Anamika Khanna. Her sari was accentuated by multi-hued border, which was intricately embroidered with florals and paisley motifs. She draped the pallu of her sari with wide-pleats and paired it with an embroidered blouse. The fashionista teamed her ensemble with a bohemian jacket, which added a modern touch. Her full-sleeved open-front loose printed jacket featured intricate thread work, tassels, and pom poms. She completed her look with black juttis while metallic kadas, choker neckpiece, and earrings from Apala by Sumit upped her ethnic look. Slight contouring marked by kohled eyes, heavy mascara, purple eye shadow, soft blush, and purple lip shade elevated her look. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In Printed Jacket And Pants Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a three-fourth-sleeved notch-lapel buttoned-down multi-hued printed jacket by Anamika Khanna. She paired it with matching knee-length pants. The actress completed her look with thigh-high black heel boots from Stuart Weitzman. She accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic jhumkis from Sunita Kapoor. Sonam tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into an impeccable twisted tail. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, bright yellow eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Dramatic Ivory Tuxedo At the Cannes Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took our breath away with a stunning ivory tuxedo from Ralph & Russo. Her tuxedo consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel plunging neckline blazer and ankle-length matching pants. Her blazer featured a sleek belt that was exaggerated by a voluminous floor-sweeping drape, which added dramatic quotient. The fashion diva completed her look with a pair of Jimmy Choo white pumps. Sonam accessorised her look with a statement Chopard neckpiece, and platinum drop earrings. Minimal base marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, pink-hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade went well with her look. Sonam Kapoor pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Fuchsia Pink Mermaid Gown For the 64th Filmfare Awards, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was dressed to impress in a gorgeous fuchsia pink gown, which came from Ralph & Russo. Her strapless sweetheart neckline was accentuated by mermaid silhouette and layered hem, featuring a ruffle detail at the back and dramatic sleeves. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned studs. She slightly contoured her face and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

We absolutely loved Sonam Kapoor's fashionable outfits. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja