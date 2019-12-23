Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, And Other Divas Have Dramatic Outfit Goals For Us

Huma Qureshi Styled by Aeshu Lalan, Huma Qureshi looked absolutely gorgeous in her fiery red pantsuit that was by House of Masaba. Huma's attire consisted of a knotted blazer and pants and it was accentuated by rich red floral accents. We also loved the exaggerated billowing sleeves of her outfit, which added to the dramatic quotient. She teamed her ensemble with black sandals, which came from Ceriz. The statement black feathered earrings from Minerali upped her look. The makeup highlighted by light pink lip shade balanced her look. The highlighted middle-parted hairdo completed her avatar. This was not an easy number to pull off but Huma Qureshi slayed it.

Rhea Kapoor Rhea Kapoor took a traditional turn with her ensemble by Masaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor. She wore a lehenga that consisted of a strapless blouse with exaggerated billowing sleeves and a flared skirt. The separates were accentuated by pink and purple roses. She spruced up her look with a pink gemstone neckpiece. The makeup was enhanced by nude-toned lip shade and purple-pink eye shadow. The contoured cheekbones also upped her look. The long tresses went well with her look and she carried a mini silver purse with her, which completed her stylish avatar.

Gauri Khan Gauri Khan brought alive retro vibes with her outfit at the event. She wore a very light blue-hued top with black polka dots. She teamed it with high-waist black pants and a signature belt. Well, with this look, Gauri Khan taught us how to slay it effortlessly. She paired her ensemble with platform sandals. The makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones and dewy touches. The middle-parted highlighted copper tresses rounded out her awesome avatar.

Neha Dhupia Neha Dhupia wore a dramatic number, which came from the label, The Orphic. She was styled by Gumani and her attire consisted of a metallic silver gown and a white gown with balloon sleeves. She absolutely nailed the look and kept her jewellery game light. Neha notched up her look with contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and light smoky kohl. The impeccable ponytail went well with her look and she carried a smart clutch purse with her. Neha Dhupia looked amazing as ever.

Isha Ambani Isha Ambani wore an iridescent strapless gown for the occasion. While the style of the dress suited her, we were not very happy with the fabric of her ensemble. It seemed a bit dated. However, we loved her sleek neckpiece, which we felt complemented her attire. Isha's dewy makeup was fine with pink lip shade but the smoky eye makeup was a little too much. Her wavy hairdo went well with her look.

Shweta Bachchan Shweta Bachchan looked elegant in her sari. Her sari was a strong mix of contemporary and traditional. While the drape and fall of the red sari highlighted by intricate white embroidery showcased the craftsmanship of the country, the red strapless blouse was very modern. We also liked the miniature dotted pattern and the elaborate border of the sari. She also carried a red and golden silk potli bag with her. Shweta upped her look with dainty earrings. The makeup marked by muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl elevated her look. The middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoor exuded boss lady vibes with her outfit that consisted of a blue and black polka-dotted top, which she teamed with a yellow and black dotted scarf. She also paired her attire with a black blazer and matching pants. Her broad-strapped pencil heels went well with her attire and she carried a black side purse with her. She accessorised her look with a statement ring, bracelets, and studs. The makeup was marked by red lip shade and well-defined kohl. The neat ponytail completed her look.

Masaba Gupta Masaba Gupta looked stunning in her red strapless structured gown that was by Masaba x Rhea from House of Masaba. Her gown was characterised by sharp edges and there was a whiff of embellishment. She draped a lightweight drape with her attire that was highlighted by rose patterns. She elevated her look with a sleek diamond neckpiece and complementing earrings from Khanna Jewellers. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and electric pink eye shadow. The impeccable side-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Natasha Poonawalla Natasha Poonawalla wore a silver dress by Fenty and she looked good. She donned a sleeveless dress that was metallic and accentuated by intricate glass motifs. Her attire was beautifully patterned and she teamed with transparent nude-strapped heels. Natasha carried a matching glass purse with her. The makeup was enhanced by contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and well-defined kohl. The side-swept highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was the host of the event, wore a gothic-inspired black dress by Ashi Studio. She wore a high-neck dress with sheer and net bodice and intricate motifs. The skirt was flared with glittery accents. She teamed her attire with black stockings and pointed black heels. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the fashion diva upped her look with diamond studs. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl, pink lip shade, and contoured cheekbones. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.