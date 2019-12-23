ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, And Other Divas Have Dramatic Outfit Goals For Us

    By
    |

    Ambani family, Shweta Bachchan, Gauri Khan, and many more divas graced the art auction event, 'The Gyaan Project' in Mumbai recently. From Huma Qureshi to Bhumi Pednekar, the divas were dressed to slay in their resplendent outfits and gave us a number of fashion goals. So, let's find out who wore what and who looked the best.

    Array

    Huma Qureshi

    Styled by Aeshu Lalan, Huma Qureshi looked absolutely gorgeous in her fiery red pantsuit that was by House of Masaba. Huma's attire consisted of a knotted blazer and pants and it was accentuated by rich red floral accents. We also loved the exaggerated billowing sleeves of her outfit, which added to the dramatic quotient. She teamed her ensemble with black sandals, which came from Ceriz. The statement black feathered earrings from Minerali upped her look. The makeup highlighted by light pink lip shade balanced her look. The highlighted middle-parted hairdo completed her avatar. This was not an easy number to pull off but Huma Qureshi slayed it.

    Array

    Rhea Kapoor

    Rhea Kapoor took a traditional turn with her ensemble by Masaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor. She wore a lehenga that consisted of a strapless blouse with exaggerated billowing sleeves and a flared skirt. The separates were accentuated by pink and purple roses. She spruced up her look with a pink gemstone neckpiece. The makeup was enhanced by nude-toned lip shade and purple-pink eye shadow. The contoured cheekbones also upped her look. The long tresses went well with her look and she carried a mini silver purse with her, which completed her stylish avatar.

    Array

    Gauri Khan

    Gauri Khan brought alive retro vibes with her outfit at the event. She wore a very light blue-hued top with black polka dots. She teamed it with high-waist black pants and a signature belt. Well, with this look, Gauri Khan taught us how to slay it effortlessly. She paired her ensemble with platform sandals. The makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones and dewy touches. The middle-parted highlighted copper tresses rounded out her awesome avatar.

    Array

    Neha Dhupia

    Neha Dhupia wore a dramatic number, which came from the label, The Orphic. She was styled by Gumani and her attire consisted of a metallic silver gown and a white gown with balloon sleeves. She absolutely nailed the look and kept her jewellery game light. Neha notched up her look with contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and light smoky kohl. The impeccable ponytail went well with her look and she carried a smart clutch purse with her. Neha Dhupia looked amazing as ever.

    Array

    Isha Ambani

    Isha Ambani wore an iridescent strapless gown for the occasion. While the style of the dress suited her, we were not very happy with the fabric of her ensemble. It seemed a bit dated. However, we loved her sleek neckpiece, which we felt complemented her attire. Isha's dewy makeup was fine with pink lip shade but the smoky eye makeup was a little too much. Her wavy hairdo went well with her look.

    Array

    Shweta Bachchan

    Shweta Bachchan looked elegant in her sari. Her sari was a strong mix of contemporary and traditional. While the drape and fall of the red sari highlighted by intricate white embroidery showcased the craftsmanship of the country, the red strapless blouse was very modern. We also liked the miniature dotted pattern and the elaborate border of the sari. She also carried a red and golden silk potli bag with her. Shweta upped her look with dainty earrings. The makeup marked by muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl elevated her look. The middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Karisma Kapoor

    Karisma Kapoor exuded boss lady vibes with her outfit that consisted of a blue and black polka-dotted top, which she teamed with a yellow and black dotted scarf. She also paired her attire with a black blazer and matching pants. Her broad-strapped pencil heels went well with her attire and she carried a black side purse with her. She accessorised her look with a statement ring, bracelets, and studs. The makeup was marked by red lip shade and well-defined kohl. The neat ponytail completed her look.

    Array

    Masaba Gupta

    Masaba Gupta looked stunning in her red strapless structured gown that was by Masaba x Rhea from House of Masaba. Her gown was characterised by sharp edges and there was a whiff of embellishment. She draped a lightweight drape with her attire that was highlighted by rose patterns. She elevated her look with a sleek diamond neckpiece and complementing earrings from Khanna Jewellers. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and electric pink eye shadow. The impeccable side-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Natasha Poonawalla

    Natasha Poonawalla wore a silver dress by Fenty and she looked good. She donned a sleeveless dress that was metallic and accentuated by intricate glass motifs. Her attire was beautifully patterned and she teamed with transparent nude-strapped heels. Natasha carried a matching glass purse with her. The makeup was enhanced by contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and well-defined kohl. The side-swept highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was the host of the event, wore a gothic-inspired black dress by Ashi Studio. She wore a high-neck dress with sheer and net bodice and intricate motifs. The skirt was flared with glittery accents. She teamed her attire with black stockings and pointed black heels. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the fashion diva upped her look with diamond studs. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl, pink lip shade, and contoured cheekbones. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi Pednekar also looked stunning in her halter sleeveless black dress that was by Shriya Som. It was a dramatic ruffled number that featured asymmetrical hem and crystal embroidered belt. Styled by Pranita Shetty, she paired her attire with pointed silver sandals that were from Louboutin. She accessorised her look with pink gemstone floral studs, which were from Darshanaa Sanjanaa Jewellers. The makeup was highlighted bu glossy pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The messy bun upped her dramatic look.

    So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More HUMA QURESHI News

    Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 17:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 23, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue