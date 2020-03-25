Gudi Padwa 2020: Sonali Bendre’s Throwback Saree Look Inspires Us To Dress Up For The Festival Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

So, come Gudi Padwa, which is an auspicious festival in Maharashtra, and we all want to look our traditional best. And of course, we all need inspiration, right? If you are looking forward to getting inspired, Sonali Bendre is the actress, whose Instagram feed you should see. The seasoned actress took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback image of hers celebrating Gudi Padwa. The actress looked gorgeous in her throwback picture and we have decoded this look of hers for you.

So, Sonali Bendre wore a purple-hued saree, which was understated and classy. Her silk saree was absolutely traditional and featured a golden-toned silk border. The saree was subtly done and Sonali paired her saree with a half-sleeved pink blouse, which went well with her saree. It was a classic number and her hands were adorned with henna too, which upped her look.

As for the jewellery game, it was strong. Since her saree was plain, the Sarfarosh actress invested in gold jewellery. The actress wore layered long necklaces, nathani, earrings, and a tika to elevate her look. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about the throwback look of Sonali Bendre's Gudi Padwa? Let us know that.

Source: Sonali Bendre's Instagram