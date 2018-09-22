Sonal Chauhan Adds A Spicy Touch With Her Quirky Dress At Delhi Times Fashion Week

Selfie sticks, stripes, and structured western outfits ruled the Narendra Kumar show on the day one of Delhi Times Fashion Week 2018. Presented by Orient Electric, his show witnessed an electrifying start, with feet-tapping music in the background. The models sashayed down the ramp with a lot of sass and aplomb. And the showstopper, Sonal Chauhan, graced the ramp and looked simply amazing.

Sonal's showstopper dress was a quirky black-hued number. Her look was very contemporary but had a tad bit of a retro touch. It was a vivacious gown and was particularly meant for women, who defy conventions and think ahead of their times. Sonal's ensemble was figure-hugging and was accentuated by flowy details.

She wore a tube-top off-shoulder dress, which was updated by tapered FKNS stripes. The attire seemed to have a colourful graphic art, which made her dress notches attractive. The bodice of her dress was contrasted by a breezy plain-hued skirt that was pleated and added an interesting dimension to her ensemble.

Sonal wore star-shaped danglers to spruce up her look. Her makeup was marked by a winged eyeliner and pink lip shade. She rounded off her look with the side-swept hairdo, which we thought went well with her look.

Yes, Sonal Chauhan gave a dress goal to the millennials and we thought the designer's collection was absolutely slay-worthy.