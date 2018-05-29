'Jannat' Actress Sonal Chauhan Nails The 60s Look

The 'Jannat' actress, Sonal Chauhan has announced summer through her lemon yellow dress that was every inch pretty and made her look straight out of a fairytale. Sonal, who mostly has an affinity towards bright colours and quirky patterns, decided to take a classical route with this attire. And well, she nailed it, we must say.

The stunning diva looked so graceful and classy as she posed beautifully for the shutterbugs. Her off-shoulder dress by the brand called RV featured a flared yet structured skirt but a body-hugging bodice. The supermodel's attire looked very 50s and 60s and she seemed to have somewhere mirrored the style sense of Marilyn Monroe.

However her vintage hairdo was quite similar to Jacqueline Kennedy's. Done by her hairstylist, Satya, Sonal's elegant hairstyle perfectly complemented her outfit.

Another thing worth noticing was her Christian Louboutin's white pumps with pink heels that contrasted so superbly with her vibrant attire. She sported minimal jewellery and her makeup was quite dewy and enhanced her look. She wore a slightly darker pink lip shade and the pink blush on her cheeks accentuated her cheekbones further.

Sonal Chauhan looked yummylicious and we so loved her yellow dress. Did you also find her attractive? Let us know in the comments section.